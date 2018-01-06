War of words as follower calls Oritsefemi’s wife prostitute

By iyabo aina

Self-acclaimed musical Taliban, Oritsefemi is no stranger to anger and true to type, he didn’t hesitate to unleash venom on a follower who called his newly wedded wife, a prostitute.

The follower wrote:‘Your wife wey boys don fuck finish for Ikeja that year. For your info, his wife is a well known prostitute that used to hustle in Ikeja’.

The singer wasted no time in replying: ‘No worry I dey trace your handle’

Recall that Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila Fash, tied the knot , on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

The post War of words as follower calls Oritsefemi’s wife prostitute appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

