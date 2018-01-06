War-Torn Yemen’s Humanitarian Crisis Like Apocalypse, Says UN Chief – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
|
War-Torn Yemen's Humanitarian Crisis Like Apocalypse, Says UN Chief
The humanitarian disaster in war-torn Yemen could become the worst in the last 50 years unless something urgent is done to address the situation, the United Nations, UN, has said. According to UN's Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock, the Middle East …
