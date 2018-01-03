Watch And Download Sarkodie – ”End Time” ft. Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian Popular rapper and singer, Sarkodie has released his latest album for 2018 Titled ‘ End Time’ ft. Kwabena Kwabena (Audio Slide) Odasani Wonyaa sika bebree whan na wo maa no bi EndTime. Audio slide by Sarkodie performing ‘End Time’ ft. Kwabena Kwabena’. Song produced by Killbeatz. (C) 2018. Sarkcess Music Watch Video Below…

