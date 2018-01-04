Watch Niniola’s Colourful New Video For “Saro”

Nobody is stopping Niniola this year.

Following the release of her debut album, This Is Me, the self-acclaimed Nigerian Queen of Afrohouse has dropped the video for a song Saro.

Saro, a song produced by Sarz, is the third official single off the album, which had hit singles that are still tearing the airwaves like Maradona and Sicker.

Watch the colourful video for Saro, which was directed by Clarence Peters, below:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

