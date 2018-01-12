Watch Seal’s Video Explaining Why He Had A Dig At Oprah

The second week of 2018 was the week that Oprah Winfrey was noted as the possible future president of the USA.

It’s not like we really want her to run for the position, but anything is better than Donald Trump and so her inspirational – and extremly campaign-like – Golden Globes speech ignited plenty of ‘Oprah 2020’ support.

During the acceptance speech, Oprah focused on the plight of sexually abused women and the ‘MeToo’ movement. But some were critical – and one such person who called her out was Seal.

The ‘Kiss from a Rose’ singer and ex-hubby of Heidi Klum posted the below picture on Instagram along with a snarky caption that went something like this, reports Daily Mail:

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.” He concluded with the hashtag “#SanctimoniousHollywood.”

But soon after, in a video clip he shared to Instagram and Facebook on Thursday, he claimed that he wasn’t targeting Oprah specifically, but the industry in general:

“Let me start by saying that I have an enormous amount of respect for everything that Oprah has achieved and contributed in her life. “What I reposted was not an attack on Oprah at all. She just happened to be the person photographed with the pig in the picture. “What I reposted was commentary on the hypocritical and double standard nature and behavior of Hollywood.”

Sure buddy.

You see, many noticed the cheeky little comment made by none other than busy bee Chrissy Teigen. Commenting on Seal’s orignal post, she said:

‘Hmm. Let’s just say we’ve all heard things about each other, haven’t we?’

Looks like the demise of Hollywood’s elite will soon extend so much further.

[source:dailymail]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

