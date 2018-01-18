 Watch Teaser for Linda Ikeji TV’s New Show “Ajegunle… With Love” – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch Teaser for Linda Ikeji TV’s New Show “Ajegunle… With Love” – BellaNaija

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Watch Teaser for Linda Ikeji TV's New Show “Ajegunle… With Love”
BellaNaija
A new show is coming to Linda Ikeji TV and it follows the lives of youths born and brought up in Ajegunle, Lagos. The show titled “Ajegunle… With Love,” spotlights the drama, intrigue, poverty, hustle and grind in the lives of Sunny Boy, a singer and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.