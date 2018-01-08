 Watch The Moment Drake & Wale Groove To Davido’s “Fia” (VIDEO) | Nigeria Today
Watch The Moment Drake & Wale Groove To Davido’s “Fia” (VIDEO)

It is no longer contestable that Davido is the most successful artist in Nigeria as far as the year 2017 is concerned. He’s got many hit tracks to his credit last year.

The singer recently took to his Instagram page to share the video of Canadian Rapper, Drake and Wale vibing hard to his hit single “Fia”. The single who is excited about the video shared it with caption;

“Haha @champagnepapibumping FIA at his dj set last night in LA … mad! SHUKU SHAKER ?????”

This video is no doubt an evidence to further prove the extent to which Davido’s musical efforts are making waves Internationally, thereby proving him worthy of the International Awards he bagged last year.

Watch Video Below;

The post Watch The Moment Drake & Wale Groove To Davido’s “Fia” (VIDEO) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

