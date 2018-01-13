Watch The Moment President Donald Trump Featured In The Famous “Home Alone” Movie (Video)

Watch The Moment President Donald Trump Featured In The Famous “Home Alone” Movie (Video) As at the time of shooting this famous movie “Home alone”, the director wanted to shoot some parts of the movie in a hotel.The hotel owner insisted he wanted to be part of the movie even if his scene is for […]

The post Watch The Moment President Donald Trump Featured In The Famous “Home Alone” Movie (Video) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

