Watch This Video If You Think You Or A Friend Might Have A Social Media Addiction (Which Leads To Depression)

You’re an addict, but you just don’t know it yet.

This month, BBC Future is exploring social media’s impact on mental health and well-being, and you can bet those stories are going to push a few buttons.

Ever caught yourself scrolling through social media whilst at a robot? Ever felt shitty because your picture didn’t quite rack up the likes you thought it would?

Oh dear – you might just have a serious problem on your hands.

We’ll tee this one up from the BBC story:

Social media addiction has been a much-flouted term lately; maybe it’s because it’s January and users are looking to be more active and spend less time online, or maybe that’s because social media can have a negative impact on our mental well-being. But a growing body of research is seriously considering whether problematic and excessive social media usage could be pathological and, in turn, designated as a mental health disorder.

To the video we go:

Think you spend a lot of time on social media? Then you better watch this… #LikeMinded pic.twitter.com/9DPFIpMdC2 — BBC Future (@BBC_Future) January 19, 2018

Step back from the screen.

Pat a dog. Stroke a cat. Hug a friend. Shame a neighbour for watering their garden. Stop posting crummy travel quotes to Instagram and using the hashtag #wanderlust.

And be warned, influencers, not everyone is a big fan.

[source:bbcfuture]

