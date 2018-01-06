Watch Video: From Lagos To London – Wizkid (A Short Documentary)

Team Wizkid FC Decided to release a short Documentary video from the Previous Wizkid Sold-out concert’s. The video inspires the Music wizkid relates to and also Team-Work on the Guide. Watch and get inspired!

The post Watch Video: From Lagos To London – Wizkid (A Short Documentary) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

