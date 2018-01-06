 Watch Video: From Lagos To London – Wizkid (A Short Documentary) | Nigeria Today
Watch Video: From Lagos To London – Wizkid (A Short Documentary)

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Team Wizkid FC Decided to release a short Documentary video from the Previous Wizkid Sold-out concert’s. The video inspires the Music wizkid relates to and also Team-Work on the Guide. Watch and get inspired!

The post Watch Video: From Lagos To London – Wizkid (A Short Documentary) appeared first on Ngyab .

