Watford Defender Jose Holebas Signs New Contract Until 2020

Jose Holebas has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract extension at Watford – the 33-year-old defender has made 63 appearances for the Hornets since joining from Roma in 2015.

Fiery full-back Holebas, capped 38 times at international level by Greece, is now under contract at Vicarage Road for another two-and-a-half years.

Watford appear to be in the market for a new defensive player during the January transfer window, meanwhile, as Swansea City ace Alfie Mawson has emerged as a rumoured target.

Jose Holebas’ previous clubs include 1860 Munich, Olympiacos and Roma.

The Hornets host Southampton at Vicarage Road on Saturday as the Premier League returns.

