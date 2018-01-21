Watford sack manager

English clubside Watford FC sacked manager Marco Silva on Sunday after a poor run of results. The club blamed a rival Premier League club’s “unwarranted approach” to sign the Portuguese earlier this season as the catalyst for the decision. Reports in the British media had claimed that Everton FC had targeted Silva in their quest to replace Dutchman Ronald Koeman.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

