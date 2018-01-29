We are a non-violent group, gov’t trying to label us falsely – Shiites

The spokesperson of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria Ibrahim Musa says the Nigerian government is trying to swing public opinion against the movement, in order tolabel it as a violent group.

Musa in a statement said there was a multi-faceted scheme by government to label the group as a ‘terrorist’ outfit under the cover of what he termed “public interest” as against the tag of “protective custody” initially used.

“Recently, the Federal Attorney General, Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN, gave an indication that proved that some sinister motives were behind their refusal to obey court judgement, when he hid under the cover of what he termed “public interest” as against the tag of “protective custody” they initially used.

“The bait here is to initiate some very alarming disruption of public peace in the name of the Islamic Movement in order to reach their goals. This evil design of disruption of peace in our name is plotted to be of a magnitude and proportions as to sufficiently frighten the public and want them to avoid us like a plague. This will swing public opinion against us and want to go for our jugular, especially the law courts.

“The plots by the security forces have thickened to carry out series of attacks of such a large scale and proportions that will be subsequently attributed to the Movement, starting from the course of our peaceful activities using their agents within,” the statement read in part.

The group said ever since it had been staging peaceful protest marches and sit-outs in Abuja to press home its demand for the freedom of its revered Leader Sheikh Zakzaky, his wife and several others in detention since the Zaria massacre of December 2015, ithas not for once resorted to the use of terror tactics and according to him; “This is not about to change.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

