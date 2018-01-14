‘We are a shithole country, with a shithole President’- Femi Fani-Kayode

Reacting to President Donald Trump’s viral ‘shithole” outburst which led to worldwide outrage, PDP chieftain and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode in his tweet, acknowledged we are shitty down here in Nigeria. In his tweet, Femi Fani-Kayode, said we have a shithole President who delights in cows more than humans, and delights in the slaughter […]

The post ‘We are a shithole country, with a shithole President’- Femi Fani-Kayode appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

