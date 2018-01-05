 We are not aware of Toke Makinwa’s case- Crossroads Restaurant – TheNewsGuru | Nigeria Today
We are not aware of Toke Makinwa’s case- Crossroads Restaurant – TheNewsGuru

We are not aware of Toke Makinwa's case- Crossroads Restaurant
Media personality , Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page earlier this week sharing how she was assaulted by a bodyguard who worked with , John Boyega while he was in Nigeria. The incident happened at Crossroads Restaurant at Eko Hotel and Suites

