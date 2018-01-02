We are not holding Division 1 and 2 Championships in Kaduna- NBBF

The board of the Nigerian Basketball Federation has disassociated itself from a purported national Division 1 and 2 Championships slated for Kaduna from January 5th, 2018.

This is contained in a communiqué to clubs and State Basketball Associations after the board got wind of plans by a faceless group hiding under the guise of NBBF to organize and host teams in Kaduna.

The NBBF board led by Engr Musa Kida making reference to the December 12th and 13th, 2017 mail written by the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) said that any move by individuals or group of people to hold any national or parallel leagues is an effort in futility and an attempt to defraud clubs and sponsors of their hard earned cash.

In a letter addressed to clubs and state basketball chairmen, the Secretary General of the federation Chimezie Asiegbu, stated thus;

“I wish to state categorically that the NBBF has not sent out any invitation to States and teams for such a competition. This invitation is therefore being sent out by individuals who want to heat the basketball polity.”

Asiegbu warned clubs and sponsors to stay away from participating in activities that will create confusion and further make a mess of the arbitration process being supervised by FIBA.

Reacting to this on behalf of the federation, the Vice President, Babatunde Ogunade described the event as a mere gathering of friends and business associates in the spirit of the yuletide and New Year celebration.

“FIBA has made it categorically clear that all organisational matters regarding to the National Teams and National Leagues should be directed to the board of the NBBF whose President is Engineer Musa Kida.

FIBA stated in their December 13th letter and I quote verbatim…’However, while the issue is pending, FIBA is solely communicating with the NBBF through the following persons: Mr Ahmadu Musa Kida, Mr Babatunde Ogunade and Chimezie Asiegbu.

Queries about any organisational matters regarding national leagues and national teams should be directed to the people above.”

Ogunade described the latest attempt as mischievous and a desperate act to forment trouble despite the latest directive from FIBA.

“After scaling through the last hurdle arising from the last Kwese Premier League playoffs, these same individuals are at it again in the guise of a so-called National Division 1 and 2 Leagues planned to hold outside the purview of this office. We have sent letters to all clubs and state associations. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”.

He assured that, “In spite of the Federation’s busy schedule in 2018, which includes the women World cup in Spain, World cup qualifiers over 2 windows for men and the Commonwealth games, there are plans to critically increase the domestic activities of Basketball for a robust and all round development of the game.”

