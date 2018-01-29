We are not terrorist or violent organisation – IMN
The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, said it has rejected the move by the Federal Government to label it a terrorist or violent organisation. The group in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria said it has always been a peaceful organization and remains committed to peace, despite the incarceration of […]
