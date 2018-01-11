We Are Peace Loving People – Fulani Group, Miyetti Allah

Fulani socio-cultural organisation, the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, says they are peace loving people. The group further stated that they were never consulted or their opinions included in the Anti-Open Grazing law that became operational in Benue State since November 1st, 2017. That, according to observers, might be the justification for the recent attacks by […]

The post We Are Peace Loving People – Fulani Group, Miyetti Allah appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

