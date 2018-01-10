We are pleased with what we saw at Ikot Ekpene Four points by Sheraton hotel – Onofiok Luke

Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr Onofiok Luke has expressed satisfaction at the level of furnishing and the quality of facilities at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel sited in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

By Mfonobong Ukpong

Luke gave the assessment on Wednesday when he joined members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation and Finance on an oversight visit and facility tour of the 146 rooms hotel which was built by Godswill Akpabio’s administration.

Speaking at the conference room of the hotel shortly after undertaking the facility tour, Rt. Hon Luke who rated facilities at the hotel as superior, said “When i speak as head of the legislature, i should be seen as speaking from the point of authority, that’s why I’m here to see things for myself. I am impressed at the level of work that i have seen here, and the level of furnishing.

“These are the kind of things i see outside this country. This is far more better than what we have at Le-Meridien because of the wear and tear and depreciation at Le-Meridien. I believe that efforts will be intensified by the the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to rejig the facility that we have there to be able to meet up to standard”

Barr. Luke who assured the state government of the support of the House of Assembly for the smooth take of the hotel, commended former Governor, Godswill Akpabio for his vision in building the facility, and equally hailed Governor Udom Emmanuel for the efforts he has so far put in place to ensure the smooth operational take off of the hotel.

Luke who earlier in the day led members of the legislature on a breakfast meeting with the Governor at Government House disclosed that the Governor had briefed them on the steps his government has already taken to ensure that the hotel opens its door for operation.

He disclosed that the state government has fulfilled its own part of the contractual obligation with the new managers of the hotel, the Mariot Group with the payment of 7.2 Million U$ Dollars to the group, and made a case for the inclusion of local contents in staff recruitment for the hotel.

Speaker Luke advised the government to see to it that Akwa Ibom people occupies managerial positions in the hotel which is expected to commence operation in the next six month. He announced that the next retreat for members and staff of the legislature will hold in August at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene.

“This is a well developed environment for retreat. We will be holding our next retreat here in Four Points By Sheraton in August when we return from recess. We are satisfied with the level of furnishing”

Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation and Finance, Hon. Usoro AkpanUsoh Usoro told the Commissioner for Housing and Special Duties, Mr. Akan Okon who received the team upon arrival at the hotel that the lawmakers were in the facility to assess the level of work done, funds spent so far and to have a first hand information on what was needed to be put in place for the smooth tale off of the hotel.

He explained that the visit was in line with the oversight responsibility of the legislature, noting that since his committee was considering the 2018 Appropriation bill which is before the legislature, it was necessary for the lawmakers to undertake an on the spot visit to see things for themselves in order to be property guided while considering the proposal of the Ministry of Housing and Special Duties in relation to the hotel project.

Receiving the team, the Commissioner for Housing and Special Duties, Mr. Akan Okon who conducted the lawmakers round the various units, rooms, offices and facilities in the hotel, requested the appropriation committee to approve the needed funds as contained in the budget to enable the contractor fix some few items that are required to be put in place to meet the standard by the managers. He listed the construction of a befitting car park, drive way, installation of some recreational facilities in rooms, among others as some of the few items needed to be put in place before the full commencement of operation at the hotel. He disclosed that the facility will commence operation in the next six month.

Akan Okon hinted that the new managers, the Mariot Group had bought over the Star wood group who were the initial managers who were earlier contracted to run the hotel. He disclosed that the hotel has 146 rooms with128 standard rooms, 16 suites and 3 presidential suites.

According to the Commissioner “The hotel is in progress. We didn’t have the money to pay for some of the facilities that were supposed to be in place. Mariot Group will come in once all the needed equipments are installed”.

Among other members of the House on the tour were, the House Leader, Sir. Udo Kierian Akpan, Chief Whip, Hon. Emmanuel Ekpenyong, Hon. Otobong Jonathan, Barr. Aniefiok Dennis and Princess Mfon Ekong.

The team is expected to visit the Ibom International Airport and the Akwa Ibom Governor’s lodge in Lagos tomorrow. Also lined up for inspection by the lawmakers include, some ongoing road projects, Coconut plantation and Refinery as well as the Akwa Ibom state University.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

