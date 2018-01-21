“We Are Ready To Produce The Next President Of Nigeria” – Aegis of Middle Belt Youth Forum
Aegis of Middle Belt Youth Forum has revealed that they are ready to produce the next president of Nigeria and advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 Presidential election, following his inability to address herdsmen killings that has consumed several lives in the region. “A credible presidential candidate has merged from the Middle […]
