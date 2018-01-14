We cannot blame Trump, at all – Vanguard



Vanguard We cannot blame Trump, at all

Vanguard

When Donald Trump, the president of the United States America last week used derogatory words to describe some countries, one cannot debate the fact that Nigeria was on his mind. Although he did not disclose this, no one should be in doubt on Trump's …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

