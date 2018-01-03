We did not hire mercenaries during FEPSGA games in Bauchi, FIRS team manager says

Talidindau Michael, the Manager of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) team, winners of the just-ended 36th Federal Public Service Games (FEPSGA), on Wednesday defended his team against allegations of irregularities.

Michael told newsmen in Bauchi that FIRS did not hire mercenaries to play for it during the tournament to clinch the first position.

There were unverified claims that FIRS which placed second in the 2016 Games held in Jos had hired mercenaries to prosecute the 36th edition in 2017 in Bauchi to top the medals table.

“The success recorded by the team in Bauchi was the handwork of the Chairman of the service, Babatunde Fowler who has special interest and consideration for sports.

“After the 2016 Games, the FIRS management under Fowler showed it is fully in support of sports by asking us to get a formidable squad that will triumph during the 2017 tournament.

“Both the technical crew and management went back to the drawing board and developed strategies towards winning the tournament and with the support of Fowler we made it during the just-concluded `Bauchi 2017’,” the FIRS Team Manager said.

“Sports is in us. We eat sports and sleep with sports. Therefore, sports became part and parcel of our team right from the Jos Games.

“We did not hire mercenaries and members of the contingent are our staff that we recruited and trained to form and develop our own team.

“Supporters and fans of FIRS should know now that our team is already preparing for 2018 and we will meet their aspirations during the 2018 games,” he said.

The manager urged the management of FIRS to continue to support the team to enable it excel during successive tournaments.

