We Don’t Have Data To Back Up Minister Of Labour’s Claim On 7Million New Jobs Created By FG – NBS

The National Breau of Statistics have debunked the claim by Nigeria Minister Of Labor and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige that the Federal Government has created 6m – 7m jobs via their initiatives since President Muhammadu Buhari took over power.

The statistician general of the federation, Yemi Kale made the claim in an interview. Below is what he said..

“We don’t have the data anyway, that data of is 6 or 7 million, we don’t have that. I can’t comment on what other data users or data producers say but I can comment on what we produce here as the official source of data.





“We have not produced any data on job creation, we produced data on people that were unemployed at the particular time and that is what we are sticking to.





“We don’t do politics at the NBS, the National Bureau of Statistics is the official source of data. Our law does not allow us to be countered. The law says very clearly that NBS is the official source of Nigerian data.





“Everybody else can have their opinion, they can do their own computations if they want to but when it comes to national data, the authoritative source, the custodian of all data is the NBS.





“So we don’t comment on what other people even ministers say as far as data is concerned. Our data is for evidence based policy and decision making and that is what we do.”

Let me just believe that the job the federal government has created is too big for the NBS to count – Lai Muhammed.