‘We Don’t Have Land For Cattle Colonies In Southern Kaduna’
The House of Representatives member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, Barr Sunday Marshall Katung has rejected any attempt to establish cattle colonies in Southern Kaduna. He said, in a statement that the people of his constituency and the entire Southern Kaduna people have since rejected any plot by the state government to donate any of […]
