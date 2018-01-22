We Don’t Have Land For Cattle Colonies – Reps Katung

The House of Representatives member, representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba federal constituency, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung has rejected any attempt to establish cattle colonies in Southern Kaduna. He said, in a statement that the people of his constituency and the entire Southern Kaduna people have since rejected any plot by the state government to donate any of […]

The post We Don’t Have Land For Cattle Colonies – Reps Katung appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

