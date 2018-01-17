 We have compensated residents affected by Lagos, Ibadan rail line – Nigerian govt | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We have compensated residents affected by Lagos, Ibadan rail line – Nigerian govt

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says the federal government of Nigeria has paid compensation to all residents affected by the ongoing new Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge lines. Amaechi disclosed this on Tuesday at Papalanto in Ogun State, during his monthly visit and oversight functions to the constructions sites of the project. According to him, “We […]

We have compensated residents affected by Lagos, Ibadan rail line – Nigerian govt

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.