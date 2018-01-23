We have no case to answer, Jonathan’s cousin, wife tell court

Mr Azibaola Roberts and his wife Stella, have told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that they have no case to answer over an alleged 40 million dollars fraud. Roberts is a cousin to former President, Goodluck Jonathan. Roberts and his wife are standing trial on a nine-count charge of fraud, arising from the money received from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, for a contract they did not execute.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

