We Have Since Beaten Boko Haram – President Buhari Reveals
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday reiterated his administration’s stance that the Boko Haram terror group has been defeated. The president spoke in his New Year broadcast to Nigerians on Monday. “We have since beaten Boko Haram,” he said. He, however, said he was aware there were still “isolated” attacks by the terror group. “Isolated attacks […]
