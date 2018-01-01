 We Look Forward To Better 2018 – NLC | Nigeria Today
We Look Forward To Better 2018 – NLC

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Michael Oche, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the federal government to take further bold measures to address the challenges that confronted the country in 2017 so as to have an improved situation in 2018. NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in his New Year Message congratulated Nigerian working people and pensioners for their […]

The post We Look Forward To Better 2018 – NLC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

