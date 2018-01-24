 We moved 3360 containers from Apapa port last year – NRC – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
We moved 3360 containers from Apapa port last year – NRC – Vanguard

We moved 3360 containers from Apapa port last year – NRC
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says it moved over 3,360 containers from the Apapa port to Ebute Metta and Ijoko in Ogun last year. NRC Lagos District Manager, Jerry Oche, told newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos that the freight service had helped in

