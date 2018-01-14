We need more grassroots football development, says DSC boss

Dino Sporting Club boss Samuel Omamofe Colombus has reiterated the need for the country to focus more on grassroots development of football.

Colombus was speaking ahead of an open screening session for players of ages 15-18 is scheduled for the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos beginning this month.

“We need the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Rinaldo, Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo. Players like Messi, Alex Iwobi, Jack Wilshere, Wayne Rooney and co were direct academy products of FC Barcelona, Arsenal and Everton, that’s a summary of our projection,” began Columbus who confirmed securing two acres of land for their permanent site at Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“Already we’ve concluded plans to create a football environment at the Abeokuta permanent training camp with standard pitch, gym, swimming pool, basketball court, hostel, administrative block and other standard facilities.

The post We need more grassroots football development, says DSC boss appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

