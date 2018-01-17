‘We need peace, progress in Nigeria’ – The Nation Newspaper
'We need peace, progress in Nigeria'
We need peace in Nigeria right now and many people desire peace in their lives too. What is peace and how can one have peace? Peace is translated as Alafia in Yoruba language, Udo in Igbo and Zaman Lafiya in Hausa. Where there is no peace we find …
