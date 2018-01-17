 ‘We need peace, progress in Nigeria’ – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘We need peace, progress in Nigeria’ – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

'We need peace, progress in Nigeria'
The Nation Newspaper
We need peace in Nigeria right now and many people desire peace in their lives too. What is peace and how can one have peace? Peace is translated as Alafia in Yoruba language, Udo in Igbo and Zaman Lafiya in Hausa. Where there is no peace we find
10 Business Bible Verses for 2018HuffPost
Why did Jesus say He came bringing a sword and not peace?ChristianToday

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.