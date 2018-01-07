We rescued Nigerians from joblessness with 8 million farming, carpentry jobs – Minister

The minister of labour and productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige has revealed that the Buhari administration has provided over 8 million lucrative blue collar jobs in order to rescue Nigerians from the jaws of joblessness. Speaking to the media on Friday at Ifitedunu, Anambra State during the ground breaking ceremony of a specialist skill acquisition centre, […]

