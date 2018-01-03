We Will Capture Lagos In 2019 – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said yesterday it would capture Lagos in the 2019 governorship election. The PDP publicity secretary in the state, Mr Taofeek Gani made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. “We will shock the All Progressives Congress (APC) by winning the governorship election in […]
The post We Will Capture Lagos In 2019 – PDP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!