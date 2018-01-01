We will get out of this current societal morass – APC

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun says Nigeria will get out of the current societal morass that has found expression in the economic challenges, bad politics, ethno-religious divisions and other negative aspects of national life.

He said this in a statement while welcoming Nigerians to 2018.

The APC boss noted that 2017 was a very challenging year for the country and urged Nigerians to look to the New Year 2018 with renewed optimism and vigour.

“2017 was indeed an eventful, yet challenging one for many Nigerians. We thank Nigerians for their continuous support and prayers for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and indeed the party. We urge Nigerians to collectively look to the New Year 2018 with renewed optimism and vigour. Brighter days are ahead of us.

“Indeed, the collective task before us is converting our country’s potential, derived from size, demography, human, and natural resources, to greatness.

“While the task may seem onerous, it is achievable. With the right ethics, morality, attitudes and priorities, we will get out of our current societal morass that has found expression in our economic challenges, bad politics, ethno-religious divisions and other negative aspects of our national life sooner than sceptics believe is possible.”

