We Will Not Surrender Our Land For Any Cattle Colonies – Ekiti State Gov. Fayose

The governors and leaders of some key socio-cultural organisations in the southern part of the country have rejected the proposed plan by the Federal Government to establish cattle colonies in all the states of the federation.

They described the arrangement as a ploy to forcefully snatch lands for the use of Fulani armed militia who, according to them, will sooner than later, unleash terror on their host communities. They also warned state governments not to be naïve in embracing the proposal which they alleged was aimed at creating a large expanse of land for a group of terrorists.

It’s a strange, deceptive policy – Ebonyi Gov

The Ebonyi State Government described the proposed cattle colony as a strange and deceptive concept designed to dispossess states of their treasure. It therefore advocated the adoption of a ranching system as a panacea for curbing the incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the country.

Governor David Umahi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, said, “The proposed cattle colony is strange to the state government because it is a deceptive arrangement to dispossess us of our precious lands.”

Ekiti, Abia, Imo also reject cattle colonies

Also. Governors Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and the leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly have ruled out any plan to release land for the proposed cattle colonies. Fayose, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said, Ekiti will not surrender its land for any cattle colonies.

He said;

“We don’t give ponds to fish farmers; government does not give pens to poultry farmers, and does not give shops to traders because they are all businessmen. “A cattle breeder should get a cattle ranch because he is a businessman. We will not surrender our land for any cattle colony.”

Ikpeazu, who also spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Enyinnaya Appolos, said the state would reject plans to establish “any Fulani colony in Abia State.”

He said;

“We reject any plan to establish cattle colonies for herdsmen in Abia State. We don’t have enough land for our agricultural activities and our people want more land to farm.”