 We Will React In A Way That Will Affect Nigeria If The Attacks On Patience Jonathan Don’t Stop – Militants Warns | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We Will React In A Way That Will Affect Nigeria If The Attacks On Patience Jonathan Don’t Stop – Militants Warns

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A Militant group has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian government over the continued harassment of former first lady, Patience Jonathan. The Niger Delta Ex-agitators forum said that it would not tolerate any further attempts by the Nigerian government to ridicule Patience Jonathan. In a statement obtained by PoliticsNGR on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, […]

The post We Will React In A Way That Will Affect Nigeria If The Attacks On Patience Jonathan Don’t Stop – Militants Warns appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.