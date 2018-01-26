We will resist any attempt to manipulate 2019 elections, Ekweremadu warns Buhari

The deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu say Nigeria will resist any attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari and the All progressive congress (APC) to manipulate 2019 elections.

The deputy senate president made this known at the UK parliament when he delivered a lecture titled ‘African Politics: The Dynamics and Lessons.

According to a statement by Ekweremadu’s spokeperson; Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan put Nigeria on the global map as a leading democratic nation when he put in everything to ensure a free and fair election, in which he not only lost the presidential poll as an incumbent, but also willingly conceded defeat.

Ekweremadu hinted that Jonathan even called the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, and congratulated him even before the announcement of the final results.He also disclosed that neither former President Jonathan nor the PDP challenged the outcome of the election in court.

“Therefore, to whom much is given, much is also expected. The onus is now on President Buhari to likewise provide a level-playing ground and show uncommon statesmanship if he and his party lose the 2019 presidential election. That way, Africa’s biggest democracy will further entrench the culture of peaceful and smooth transfer of power from a ruling party to the opposition in both Nigeria and Africa.

“Any attempt to manipulate the 2019 elections to the advantage of self or party will not augur well for peace and democracy not only in Nigeria, but the entire continent,” he said.

