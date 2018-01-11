We Will Rock You – Watch The Original Sun City TV Ad Here [Video]

I’ll be honest up front – I’ve never been to Sun City and I’m not all that bothered.

Maybe it’s an age thing, because back in the day a weekend visit to the resort and casino was all the rage.

Also I’m not from Jozi, and my idea of a two-hour drive to escape the city involves the West Coast and as few humans as possible.

But enough about all that, because you came here to see the famous old advert. It’s an 80s classic, and of course it’s Freddie Mercury and the boys busting out their foot-stomping tune.

Enter the time capsule:

Jislaaik, so much 80s in there.

I don’t know when last you visited, but the resort did undergo a monster R1 billion upgrade back in 2016.

Some pics and info via Traveller24:

A new Entertainment Centre boasting a suite of new family experiences, as well as a South African Hall of Fame honouring South Africa’s outstanding sportspeople and performing artists. The new, highly flexible Sun Park indoor events area and outdoor space, capable of hosting a range of lifestyle events, music festivals and corporate launches.

A 24-hour Las Vegas-styled party zone at the Soho Hotel (formerly the Sun City Hotel), with night clubs, burlesque clubs and restaurants. The Luma Bar and the new Bocado Mediterranean restaurant at The Cascades, which replaces the Santorini restaurant. The Cascades Hotel was constructed in 1984 at a cost of R50-million. Today, its botanical gardens cover an area of 55 000sqm. The waterscape includes three swimming pools and 12 waterfalls and cataracts.

A sophisticated new VIP gaming experience at The Palace Villa and Salon and an upgraded breakfast buffet. The popular Grill Room has also been upgraded with a new lakeside terrace.

Maybe it’s time to revisit your old haunt and check out those upgrades?

I’ll be OK just chillin’ on the west coast best coast.

[source:traveller24]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

