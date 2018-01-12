 We Will Withdraw Our Children If Kaduna Unqualified Teachers Return – Parents | Nigeria Today
We Will Withdraw Our Children If Kaduna Unqualified Teachers Return – Parents

Hundreds of parents held protest on Friday, calling on the Kaduna State government not to bring back the unqualified teachers who failed the primary four examination. They vowed to withdraw their children if the sacked teachers return back to classrooms. The protesters who marched from Murtala Square to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, declared their support […]

The post We Will Withdraw Our Children If Kaduna Unqualified Teachers Return – Parents appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

