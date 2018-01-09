 We won’t take part in Delta LG poll rerun – APC | Nigeria Today
We won’t take part in Delta LG poll rerun – APC

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta on Monday said it won’t participate in Tuesday’ s Local Government election rerun in Ughelli North and Ethiope East Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. Prophet Jones Erue, the state APC chairman who was flanked by party leaders announced this while briefing newsmen in Ughelli. Elections in […]

