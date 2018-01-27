 We won’t underrate S/Africa – Danjuma – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
We won't underrate S/Africa – Danjuma – Vanguard

We won't underrate S/Africa – Danjuma
Falconets coach, Chris Danjuma has said his girls will not underrate their South African counterparts in today's crucial U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier in Benin. “The Basetsana are a good side and we have to be careful against them. We will not rest
