WEF Appoints Diamond Bank Forum Adviser

Diamond Bank on Tuesday announced its appointment as a Forum Member Adviser to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

According to a statement, Diamond Bank is the first Nigerian company and only the second African company to become a WEF Adviser.

“Membership is on an invitation only basis and is extended only to the most dynamic businesses who are using tech-driven disruption to drive growth,” the statement explained.

Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Bank, Uzoma Dozie, will also attend the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos to discuss a number of key themes including: promoting financial inclusion, particularly amongst women; Nigeria’s emerging technology-enabled entrepreneurial culture and Lagos as a hub for innovation; and the role of digital, technology and data in transforming banking.

Dozie is scheduled to speak on a panel at an interactive workshop session entitled: “A Shared Vision for Financial Inclusion,” on January 24.

Commenting on the appointment and his attendance at the WEF annual meeting, Dozie said: “I am delighted that Diamond Bank was invited to join as a Forum Member Adviser of the WEF as it is testament to our status as one of Nigeria’s leading innovators. I am also thrilled to be attending this year’s annual meeting in Davos, where I will be presenting my views on the three key areas of financial inclusion, Nigeria’s positive outlook and the future of banking.

“In particular, I will be sharing Diamond Bank’s experience in the financial inclusion space where our Beta Proposition and Diamond Yello Account have made significant inroads in bringing previously un(der)banked people into the financial system. It will also be an opportunity to highlight the transformative role of technology and data in enhancing financial inclusion in a country of 180 million people where nearly half do not have a bank account.

“I will also be passionately championing the success of increasing numbers of technology-enabled entrepreneurs and the culture of innovation that is taking hold in Nigeria, particularly Lagos. This innovation is leading to a new wave of business leaders that are shaping the Nigeria of tomorrow, as well as helping fuel economic growth today.

“Despite historic challenges, I will also use the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting as a platform to promote Nigeria’s excellent fundamentals and its recent progress.”

