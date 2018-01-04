WeHo Jesus aka Kevin Short Dead at 57 – Just Jared
WeHo Jesus aka Kevin Short Dead at 57
He was one of West Hollywood's most iconic and eccentric figures, and he passed away at the age of 57. His neighbor Brian Hamilton confirmed the news on Facebook, citing a short illness. “I have just confirmed the sad news that my friend and neighbor …
Kevin Short, West Hollywood's 'WeHo Jesus,' Dies at 57
People react to the death of man known as WeHo Jesus, Kevin Short, 57
Friends, fans pay tribute to man known as Hollywood Jesus after he dies
