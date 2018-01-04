 WeHo Jesus aka Kevin Short Dead at 57 – Just Jared | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WeHo Jesus aka Kevin Short Dead at 57 – Just Jared

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Just Jared

WeHo Jesus aka Kevin Short Dead at 57
Just Jared
He was one of West Hollywood's most iconic and eccentric figures, and he passed away at the age of 57. His neighbor Brian Hamilton confirmed the news on Facebook, citing a short illness. “I have just confirmed the sad news that my friend and neighbor
Kevin Short, West Hollywood's 'WeHo Jesus,' Dies at 57Variety
People react to the death of man known as WeHo Jesus, Kevin Short, 57OCRegister
Friends, fans pay tribute to man known as Hollywood Jesus after he diesKABC-TV
TheWrap –TMZ.com –BallerStatus.com –WEHOville
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.