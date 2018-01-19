Welcome To The World, Chicago West

Chicago West is in the building as as you could probably predict, her swagger would be on a hundred, thousand, tri… You get the message.

Kim Kardashian West took to her website on Friday to share the name of her and Kanye West’s third child. As we all know, Kanye was born and raised in Chicago so we can guess that was a big factor behind the name choice.

The name news comes four days after the baby was born via surrogate. The couple decided to use a surrogate after Kim experienced numerous complications during her first two pregnancies.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kim wrote shortly after the baby’s birth.

Chicago joins her older siblings 4 year old North and 2 year old Saint.

The post Welcome To The World, Chicago West appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

