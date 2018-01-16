WELL Awarded the Best of the Best at WCEF Crypto Hackathon

WELL contributed tokens as part of the prize for the winners at the World Crypto Economic Forum’s (WCEF) Crypto Hackathon that took place this weekend, January 13th and 14th, in San Francisco. WELL was one of the sponsors of the event. The CEO and founder of WELL, Ildar Fazulyanov, was also on the judges panel for the Hackathon.

“WCEF Crypto Hackathon gives a unique chance for people to meet each other. We, the WELL team, were really glad to sponsor it and to support such great minds that took part in the WELL Hackathon,” – said Ildar Fazulyanov, founder of WELL. “We were really impressed with the amount of solutions they suggested, and the work participants put in-and because of this we decided to have 4 prizes.”

WELL co-founder, Alex Prokhorov, added: “We got a variety of high-quality decisions in different spheres: utilizing crypto payments, EMR, pharmacy logistics and pharmacy order validation and privacy on WELL blockchain. The level of professionalism is amazing.”

First prize went to HealthNet team. Second – the Jerry Chai, third – the Verifi team, and fourth- the WellWeb team.

All winners received the following prizes from WELL (One WELL token is $0,10 at the current price)

1. 3 ETH plus 50K WELL tokens

2. 2 ETH plus 30K WELL tokens

3. 20K Well tokens

10K WELL tokens

This event allowed blockchain and crypto app developers to network with other great minds in the tech industry, as well as meet entrepreneurs and investors looking to collaborate on the next blockchain platform success.

About the WCEF: The World Crypto Economic Forum brings the blockchain community together in San Francisco for a two-day conference (independent from the Hackathon) that includes more than 60 speakers from leading blockchain companies, 30 token companies, over 50 media partners and over a thousand attendees.

About WELL: WELL is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide. We are creating WELL tokens to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. We’re making it possible for the highest quality healthcare providers to serve anyone, anywhere. You can visit the WELL website to learn more.

The post WELL Awarded the Best of the Best at WCEF Crypto Hackathon appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

