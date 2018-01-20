We‘ll help Benue to stop herdsmen killing, Northern Govs vow

…Reiterate call for arrest of Miyetti Allah leader

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Bothered by the recurrent herdsmen killings in Benue state, the Northern Governors’ and the Progressive Governors’ Forum have pledged to assist the Benue state government to stop the killings in parts of state and also ensure the enthronement of lasting peace in the state.

Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Borno state, Ibrahim Shettima made the promise yesterday, when he led a delegation of five Governors and the Deputy Governor of Osun state on a condolence visit to the government and people of Benue state over the recent herdsmen killings in the state.

The Governors who sympathized with the people of the state said the people of the North and Governors elected on the platform of the APC shared in the grieve of the people of the state.

Shettima commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his show of courage and strength of character stressing that “challenges do not change leaders but reveal true leaders. “Addressing such challenges were part of the reasons we were elected.

“We believe that if the North East can surmount the Boko Haram insurgency, this challenge will be a thing of the past soon.”

The Borno state Governor recalled that “Nigeria is always facing challenges midway into an administration right from the time of former President Obasanjo and midway into the present administration we are also witnessing same security challenges. As leaders we need to investigate why this is always reoccurring.

“We want to reaffirm our solidarity with the people of Benue state because we are one people tied to a common destiny.

“We shall do what it takes to help the government enthrone lasting peace in Benue state.”

Responding Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom disclosed that relative calm had returned to the state “compared to what we witnessed in the first week of January.

“There are still pockets of challenges, we believe we shall surmount them. There is still fear in the state of the threats going on. It is also important to let you know that Benue people are living in fear of herdsmen and their militia because they keep issuing threats, so the truth is that we are under siege.

