 ‘We’ll not carry over hardships of 2017 to 2018’ – Gistmaster (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘We’ll not carry over hardships of 2017 to 2018’ – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

'We'll not carry over hardships of 2017 to 2018'
Gistmaster (blog)
A clergyman, Tajan Moltok, has said that Nigerians would not carry over the hardships of 2017 to 2018. Moltok, who is the Resident Pastor of the Shepherd House International Assembly, Jos branch, gave this assurance on Sunday in Jos. Moltok spoke at

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.