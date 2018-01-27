We’ll utilise extra income from rising oil prices for infrastructure – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says income accruing to the country from rising oil prices in the international market will be spent on the development of infrastructure. The President said this when he received a delegation from Eni, an oil company led by the Chief Upstream Officer, Mr Antonio Vella at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday. […]

