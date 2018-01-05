Wenger hit with three-game ban and £40k fine after confronting officials – The42
Wenger hit with three-game ban and £40k fine after confronting officials
The Arsenal boss was furious with referee Mike Dean after he awarded a penalty to West Brom. By The42 Team Friday 5 Jan 2018, 4:46 PM. 25 minutes ago 338 Views 4 Comments. http://the42.ie/3783660. Share1 Tweet Email. Arsenal boss Wenger. Image: Michael …
Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger banned for three matches for abusing officials
